A pleasant surprise for children at GMCH

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Pediatrics Department of Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) celebrated Children’s Day on Friday by gifting balloons, storybooks, and other presents to young patients. Resident doctors, nurses, and staff came together to organise various games, stories, and entertainment activities for the children. Despite being unwell, the little ones participated enthusiastically.

Present on the occasion were dean Dr. Shivaji Sukre, pediatrics department head Dr. Prabha Khaire, Dr. Gayatri Tadavalkar, Dr. Kashinath Garkal, Dr. Satish Bahekar, Dr. Jayshree Bhakre, Dr. Pragati Phulgirkar, Dr. Sonali Pune, Dr. Snehal, Dr. Keshav Dudhaday, and others.