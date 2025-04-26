A single click on ‘her’ photo could empty your bank account

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Cybercriminals have devised a new trick to loot bank accounts by exploiting human curiosity. Instead of sending suspicious links, fraudsters are now sending linked photo(photo link) of attractive women to mobile phones but we didnt see the link. If users download or open such photos, their bank accounts can be emptied within seconds, police have warned.

Earlier, scams involved messages about blocked ATM cards or KYC updates, tricking users into sharing OTPs. Later, malicious links were used to access accounts. As awareness grew, the "Digital Arrest" scam emerged, targeting even professionals like doctors and businessmen. State authorities responded with public awareness campaigns to curb such frauds. Now, cybercriminals are preying on psychological weaknesses, especially by sending photos after 11 pm, when users are more likely to open them out of curiosity.

What to do if you receive such a photo?

• delete it immediately without opening or downloading.

• Do not forward it to others.

• Avoid chatting or video calling with unknown numbers.

• Never respond to unfamiliar messages.

"Cybercriminals are constantly inventing new ways to deceive. Staying alert and ignoring unknown messages is the only protection," said Kumarsing Rathod, Police Inspector, Gangapur Police Station.