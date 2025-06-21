A soulful International Yoga Day at Shamit School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Shamit School celebrated International Yoga Day with great zeal, focusing on the importance of holistic health and mindfulness. The event featured an impressive yoga demonstration by students, who performed various asanas with precision and discipline. A special session was conducted by the Sahaj Yoga Institute which introduced students to simple meditation techniques and the value of mental peace in today’s fast-paced world. The principal encouraged students to embrace yoga as a daily practice for a healthy lifestyle.