AAA of 439 colleges to be conducted soon

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A total of 439 colleges will undergo Administrative and Academic Audit (AAA) soon within the jurisdiction of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University.

It may be noted that the administration decided to conduct the AAA of the colleges this year. The university invited applications from the colleges. A total of 439 colleges applied online for the audit for the academic year 2025-26.

Different committees will be formed to visit the colleges for the inspection. The officers from Bamu said that the audit of the colleges which do not have an NAAC grade would be conducted on priority. Those colleges which did not apply were informed about this through phone. There are 153 with NAAC grade, while there is no information about 291 non-NAAC colleges, which were instructed to submit the details about the status of NAAC grade.

Meanwhile, the university had banned colleges from admitting students for the current academic year as they failed to obtain the accreditation grade. However, the State Government has a six-month duration for such colleges across the State. The Bamu asked the colleges to submit monthly report about NAAC progress. It appears that the colleges have not taken the instruction seriously.