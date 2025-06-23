AAA registration date extended up to June 30

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University has extended the date of academic and administrative audit (AAA) of the colleges up to June 30.

It may be noted that Bamu started the AAA registration for the affiliated colleges for the academic year 2025-26 in the current academic year and its last date was June 23. More than 225 colleges have already done AAA last time. There are 486 colleges at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Beed, Dharashiv and Jalna within the jurisdiction of the university for the current academic year. The AAA is mandatory for the eligible colleges within the jurisdiction of Bamu. The Academic Section of the university extended the last date of registration up to June 30.

Box

Authority for Academic Audit

As per section 117 (1) and (2) of the Maharashtra Public Universities Act, 2016, the University will conduct an AAA of its affiliated colleges, university departments, recognised institutions and autonomous colleges. This audit will be carried out by an AAA Committee to inspect the academic and administrative standards of these educational institutions.

Box

Objectives of AAA

The AAA aims to ensure the academic standards continuation of affiliation for colleges and recognition for institutions through a structured evaluation system. The objectives included collecting and reviewing reports and other relevant details from affiliated colleges university departments, recognized institutions, and autonomous colleges to assess their academic and administrative standards.