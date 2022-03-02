Aadhar Card of 19 L students found bogus in State, 29 L registered without it

Aurangabad, March 2:

The Education Department informed the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court that Aadhar Card of 19 lakh students in the State was found bogus in the educational institutes while 29 lakh were registered without the Card.

This information was given during the hearing of the petition filed in the court claiming that there were 24 lakh bogus students in the State. Around 20 lakh students were found bogus during students' strenght audit ten years ago. Students were registered with Aadhaar Card to curb this bogus students' strength.

Despite this, the number of bogus students has not reduced. Instead, the figure grew up. Significantly, the Aadhar Card of only 19 lakh students were found bogus. As per the education department’s statistics, 29 lakh students were registered without this Card.

Public interest litigation (PIL) was filed by Brijmohan Mishra from Beed district

in the HC claiming that there were 24 lakh students in the schools. The PIL was filed in the court through Sachin Deshmukh, stating that the students were bogus shown on the records by private school societies office-bearers and principals in connivance of officials.

The petitioner also alleged that the State Government was cheated. In the petition, the court was requested to initiate an inquiry into the bogus student numbers and take action against those who are guilty. The HC directed the Government to submit the details of the students linked to the Aadhaar card online. This information has come to the fore on the basis of the statistics submitted by the Government in the court.

The district-wise bogus students figure in the State as follows; Pune ( 2,43,582), Nagpur (1,84,262), Jalgaon (1,72,543), Nanded (1,52,723), Yavatmal (1,17,519)

Buldhana (98,488), Dhule (85,157), Mumbai (80,800), Nashik (253), Ahmednagar (60,951), Akola (56,478), Amravati (5,107), Aurangabad (10,666) and Beed (8,528).