Aaditya Thackeray launches Uddhav Sena’s election campaign with rally

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

MLA Aaditya Thackeray, youth leader of the Uddhav Sena, launched the party’s municipal election campaign on Friday (26th) by leading a torch rally (Mashal) from Kranti Chowk to Gulmandi. At the conclusion of the rally, Thackeray stood on the bonnet of a jeep to address supporters, delivering a sharp critique of the BJP and the Shinde Sena. Senior leaders Chandrakant Khaire, Ambadas Danve, and deputy leader Subhash Patil, along with thousands of party office-bearers and workers, were present.

To mark the start of the campaign, the Uddhav Sena organised the rally on Friday evening.Chief of the Yuva Sena, Aaditya Thackeray led the procession. His arrival at Kranti Chowk was met with firecrackers and slogans such as “Jai Bhavani, Jai Shivaji,” energising the area. Thackeray first offered floral tributes to the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj before the rally moved ahead. Office-bearers and workers from various wards joined with lit torches, and Thackeray walked the stretch from Kranti Chowk to Gulmandi alongside them. The rally concluded with his address at Gulmandi.

“How did BJP grant entry to the Palghar accused?”

Aaditya questions chief minister

During his concluding speech at Gulmandi, standing on the bonnet of a jeep, Aaditya Thackeray questioned chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, stating: “You criticise us when Rashid Mamu joins our party; then why did the BJP admit an accused from the Palghar sadhus’ murder case?”

Calling the current state government a “collection and extortion regime”, Thackeray urged people to question Shinde Sena ministers about the money they allegedly carry while seeking votes “Whose money is it? Where did it come from, and where is it now?” He also appealed to locals to ask chief minister Fadnavis about issues related to water rights, employment, and stalled development during his visit.

Thackeray added that the previous government was working to bring jobs through the Auric project, “but the BJP and Shinde disrupted it.”