Aaditya Thackeray to lead ‘Hallabol’ protest to Municipal Corporation

Lokmat New Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena will stage a massive ‘Hallabol Morcha’ (protest march) to the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation on May 16, as part of its month-long agitation demanding a resolution to the city’s persistent water crisis. Youth leader Aaditya Thackeray will lead the march, announced Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council Ambadas Danve, during a press conference on Thursday.

The protest marks the conclusion of the ‘Labadano pani dya’ (Give Us Water, You Deceivers) campaign that began on April 13. Danve said the march will commence from Paithangate and culminate at the municipal headquarters. He accused the BJP-Shinde Sena alliance of failing to deliver on their promise of resolving the city’s water crisis within three months. “Only 15 workers are deployed at the Jayakwadi jackwell project. At this pace, the project won’t be completed for another year and a half,” he claimed. Highlighting the inefficiencies in the current supply system, Danve noted that the existing 140 MLD water scheme lacks proper planning. “Citizens are getting water only once every 12 to 13 days. After our agitation, this frequency improved slightly to once in 6 to 7 days,” he added. The protest has garnered active support from hundreds of local citizens and party workers. Danve was joined at the press briefing by senior leaders including Jyoti Thackeray, Asmita Gaikwad, Chhaya Shinde, Sunita Dev, Sukanya Bhosale, Balasaheb Thorat, and Dnyaneshwar Dange.From May 9 to 12, the party will intensify its outreach with padayatras (foot marches) across all 115 municipal wards.

• On May 10, 10 tableaux will be stationed at 60 key chowks (junctions) across the city, broadcasting three-minute audio clips and rap songs spotlighting the water issue.

• Meanwhile, 60 sub-city heads are scheduled to conduct 580 public meetings over three days, amplifying citizen engagement in the run-up to the May 16 rally.