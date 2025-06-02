AAI announces incentive scheme to promote international flight operations from city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: To boost international flight operations and improve the connectivity of flights, the Airport Authority of India (AAI), has selected 13 airports from different parts of the country including Aurangabad (now renamed as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar). This will soon pave the way for international air travel directly from the city, it is hoped.

There has been a long-standing wait for the commencement of international flight services from Chikalthana Airport. AirAsia Airlines has shown interest in starting a Bangkok route, but the launch is pending due to the lack of approval for an immigration check post. Now, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has been included in the government’s Incentive Scheme aimed at promoting international air connectivity. As a result, there is renewed hope that international flights will soon begin from the city. This scheme has been implemented for the next three years, i.e., until 2027–28. The scheme intends to increase passenger footfalls at airports; for optimum utilisation of airport infrastructure with no additional cost to AAI; to enhance the Non-Traffic Revenue (NTR) which is directly linked with existence of operations of international traffic (for example Money Exchange Counter, Duty Free Shop, Lounge Facilities, Passenger Transit Facility, Restaurant, etc.

AirAsia’s flight service to begin soon

President, Civil Aviation Committee, Aurangabad Tourism Development Foundation (ATDF) Sunit Kothari said, “ The incentive scheme will accelerate the launch of international flight services from the city. The AirAsia Bangkok flight is currently awaited, and it is expected to commence soon.”