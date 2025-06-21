Aakash’s seminar "Road to Success" receives good response

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A special guidance programme 'Road to Success' conducted by Aakash Institute’s city branch received an overwhelming response from students and parents.

Prof. John Thomas addressed the students and gave an inspiring message "Work hard with discipline and keep a positive mindset, success will definitely come." Center Director Mangesh Aswar, Branch Manager Namdev Karad, Business Manager R K Singh and others were present at the inaugural ceremony.

The students who passed the 10th standard and achieved special excellence were felicitated. Prof Thomas said, “The world is changing rapidly due to Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. But in this changing era, new career opportunities are also becoming available.