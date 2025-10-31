Aamer Abdul Salim appointed Marathwada Zonal Incharge of MPYC

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Youth Congress leader Aamer Abdul Salim from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has been appointed as the Marathwada Zonal Incharge of the Maharashtra Pradesh Youth Congress (MPYC).

The appointment letter, signed by MPYC president Shivraj More, national general secretary (Maharashtra in-charge) Ajay Chhikara, national secretary (Maharashtra co-incharge) Navjot Singh Sandhu, and national joint secretary (Maharashtra co-incharge) Shambhavi Shukla, expressed confidence that Aamer’s active involvement will strengthen the organisation across the Marathwada region — covering both rural and urban districts.

As part of his new role, Aamer has been entrusted with the responsibility of inducting new members and assigning roles within the Youth Congress, especially in preparation for the upcoming elections.

Aamer Abdul Salim is the grandson of former state minister Abdul Azeem.