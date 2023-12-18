Aao Ujaala Karein to be celebrated on Dec 20

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The ‘Aao Ujala Karein’ programme will be organised at MGM Stadium, at 5 PM, on December 20, to celebrate the 41st foundation day of the Mahatma Gandhi Mission (MGM). BVG India Limited Founder chairman Hanmantrao Gaikwad will be the chief guest for the event. As part of the celebration, various programmes are being organised this year to commemorate the foundation.

After four decades of substantial contribution in the field of education, research and health, MGM University was established in the city in 2019. MGM University is the first and only self-financing university in Marathwada.

Educational centres are functioning under the MGM trust at Noida, Navi Mumbai, Nanded, Parbhani, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Gandheli. MGM president Kamal Kishore Kadam, Vice President Dr P M Jadhav, Secretary Ankushrao Kadam, Trustees Dr Sudhir Kadam, Nitin Kadam, Ujwal Kadam, Vice Chancellor of MGM University Dr Vilas Sapkal and various office-bearers will also grace the event.