AAP to contest local bodies election on its own

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will contest the upcoming local body elections on its own. We are preparing from 63 guts in the district currently,” said Sanjay Chavan

AAP's district president, addressing a press conference here on Sunday.

Chavan said that the party high command ordered to start working to contest the Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samiti and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation elections on its own.

“Accordingly, we have accelerated party organising in the district. We are getting a good response in many tehsils. So far, 24 candidates have shown their readiness to contest the elections from the ZP gut. On the other hand, the reservation of wards in the Municipal Corporation elections is yet to be announced. Therefore, the screening of candidates for the CSMC is ongoing,” he said.

He said even so, 16 people contacted the party for the elections. At least 7 to 8 candidates of the AAP will be elected in the ZP elections.

On the question of the party's presence in the district, Sanjay Chavan said some had left the party due to the decision not to contest the assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

“However, we continuously protested on issues such as the maintenance of Gairan land in the names of farmers and encroachers, the poor condition of ZP schools, health, roads and electricity. Therefore, a sense of belonging towards the party has been created in the minds of the general public,” he added.

Madhukar Maghade, adv. Shaikh Usman, Shaikh Imran, Gorakhsingh Jarwal, Datta Gonge, Jitendra Patil and others were present at the briefing.