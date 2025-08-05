Aarti Salunke gets Ph D

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University has conferred Ph D on Aarti Rahul Salunke. She submitted her thesis titled 'Development of Unstructured Architecture for Data Services in Mobile Communication,' under the guidance of Dr A N Gaikwad, research guide from Bamu. She is a teaching faculty from at the Department of Electronics and Telecommunications of Jawaharlal Nehru College of Engineering, MGM University campus.