AB International School secures 100% results
By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: May 13, 2025 22:25 IST2025-05-13T22:25:08+5:302025-05-13T22:25:08+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
AB International School has recorded a remarkable achievement in this year's CBSE board examinations, with a 100% pass result in both Grade X and the first-ever Grade XII batch.
The school continues its tradition of academic excellence, with several students securing distinctions and high grades across various subjects. The management expressed happiness and credited the success to the collective efforts of students, teachers, and parents.