Abandoned daughters reunite with mother, but deny returning

Mother to meet the kids only once in a week

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Three sisters, aged 11, 8, and 7, were abandoned by their parents in December 2023 and left to fend for themselves. After searching, police located the mother, who had been living with her boyfriend. However, the girls, who have been cared for by social services and placed in a government shelter home, refused to return home with their mother.

According to police, the girls parents, Rakhi and Santosh (names changed), suddenly disappeared from their rented home in Satara. The landlord initially looked after the girls, but when their parents didn't return, locals and social workers intervened. With the help of the child welfare committee, the sisters were placed in a government care facility.

PSI Nand Kumar Bhandare of the Satara police station launched an investigation and located Rakhi in a nearby village. Upon questioning, she revealed that her husband had become an addict and started living with another woman, prompting her to leave as well. Reunited with her daughters, Rakhi expressed her inability to provide for their education and requested the child welfare committee to allow them to stay in the children's home. Meanwhile, the eldest daughter refused to return with her mother, citing their months-long abandonment.

The committee acknowledged Rakhi's situation and allowed the girls to remain in the care facility while granting her permission for weekly visits on Sundays. The police then released Rakhi after issuing a notice.