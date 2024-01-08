Abdimandi land deal case rocks in DPC meeting

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Mutation (Ferfar) and deal of 250 acres of land located in five Guts (11,12,26, 37 and 42) at Abdimandi were done in three days. Do the administration show the same quickness for common men and farmers,” this was raised by public representatives of ruling and opposition parties on Monday in the District Planning Committee (DPC).

District guardian minister Sandeepan Bhumre tried to pacify the public representatives by giving assurance of a probe through a high-level committee.

The representatives demanded that land deals and Ferfar of Abdimandi land should be cancelled until the probe is completed. There is confusion about land ownership whether it is enemy property or private property. The district administration did all the things as per the orders of the court. But, why in three days, is creating space for doubt? In the meeting, it was alleged that an appeal was filed with the office of the divisional commissioner, but, the hearing was not held on it. This raises doubt about the matter.

Certain elements have not allowed discussions in the Assembly

Satish Chavan (MLC): The Abdimandi land irregularities matter was not allowed to be discussed in the Winter Session of the Assembly. I allege that some influential people from the administration have ensured that it should not come for discussions. The truth should come out.

Why whole processing done in 3 days?

MLC Ambadas Danve (Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council): The administration has not shown such a quickness for common men and farmers. Why all the dealings of land were completed in three days? Even revenue rules were not followed. It shows that the whole machinery from the administration is involved in the process. It is all doubtful as the stamps office remained open until late at night.

Minister from Delhi pressurising?

Imtiaz Jaleel (MP): I allege that the land deal of Abdimandi was done due to pressure from a minister of Delhi. The land deal was completed by keeping open stamp office open until late at night.

A common man has to visit the office for several years to get their work done. Do they give the same service to common men? Marketing Minister Sattar tried to stop me when I was talking. The administration is hiding true information by citing court names.

High-level probe

Sandeepan Bhumre (District guardian minister): There will be a high-level probe. The report will be available for 15 days. A secretary-level officer was appointed for the probe. Action will be taken against those who are guilty.