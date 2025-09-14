Abdul Latif Passes Away
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: September 14, 2025 21:05 IST2025-09-14T21:05:03+5:302025-09-14T21:05:03+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Mohammad Abdul Latif Abdul Ghani, a resident of New Ansar Colony- Mitmita died on Saturday after a brief illness. He was 65 and leaves behind wife and two daughters. The last rites were performed on him at the Eidgah Cantonment graveyard. He was a retired employee from the Electricity Company.