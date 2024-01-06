Abdul Rauf passes away
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Abdul Rauf Abdul Rahman, a resident of Rauza Baugh, passed away on Thursday. His Namaz-e-Janaza was performed at Auliya Masjid while burial took place at Rauza Baugh Kabristan. He was 72 and survived by wife, two sons and a daughter.