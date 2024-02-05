'Abhirup Yuva Sansad' held in MGM
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “The responsibility of enriching Indian democracy lies with the youth and it is necessary to convey their ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “The responsibility of enriching Indian democracy lies with the youth and it is necessary to convey their expression to the Parliament,” said Shrikant Joshi, ex-MLC.
The 'Abhirup Yuva Sansad' competition organised jointly by MGM University and Yuvak Biradari was inaugurated at Rukmini Auditorium of the University on Monday. Senior Educationist Bhausaheb Rajle, Senior Journalist Pravin Bardapurkar, contest judge Rupesh Kalantri, Sachin Vakulkar from Yuvak Biradari and Registrar Dr Ashish Gadeka were present.
Aqsa Khan and Aditi Hardas conducted the proceedings of the programme while Dr Asha Deshpande proposed a vote of thanks.
Winners
A total of five teams participated in this contest. The winning teams were awarded with certificates along with cash prizes.
The names of the winners are as follows;
First Winner: MGM College of Mass Communication and Journalism
Second Winner: Maulana Azad College
Consolation prize winners-
1. Dayanand College of Arts (Latur)
2.Mahatma Gandhi Vidyamandir College (Manmad)
3. Pratap College (Amalner)
Best Parliamentarian Award Winners:
Best Parliamentarian Award Winners:

Samyam Deshmane, MGM College of Mass Communication and Journalism and Meghraj Shewale, Dayanand College of Latur