“Abhyankar’s warmth shaped generations of students”

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

“Because of Pralhad Abhyankar, countless students were shaped. Once, a former student invited him home, bowed at his feet and said, ‘Sir, whatever I have been able to achieve is because of you. If you had not paid my fees, I would never have completed my education and would have spent my life wandering aimlessly.’ Such was the rare depth of compassion Pralhad Abhyankar embodied,” said, western region Seva Pramukh of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Upendra Kulkarni.

The Pralhad Abhyankar Memorial Lecture Series, organised by the Marathwada Yuvak Vikas Mandal, is being held at Sant Eknath Rangmandir. BJP leader Vinod Tawde was scheduled as the chief guest on the second day, but could not attend due to ongoing political developments in Delhi. Subsequently, senior RSS functionary Upendra Kulkarni delivered the second lecture of the series. BJP city president Kishor Shitole and Marathwada Yuvak Vikas Mandal secretary adv. Arvind Kendre were present.

Shaping people of character

While delivering the introductory remarks, Kishor Shitole said that for the past 25 years, the city has witnessed a sustained propagation of Pralhad Abhyankar’s thoughts. He noted that Abhyankar dedicated his life to shaping people of strong character for nation-building. Recalling memories, Kulkarni said that once Abhyankar placed a hand on a worker’s shoulder and inquired about his well-being, leaving the worker deeply moved, as no one had ever shown him such warmth before.

Actor Makarand Anaspure will interact today on the topic “Social awareness understood through acting.”

Caption: Upendra Kulkarni of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh speaking at the Pralhad Abhyankar Memorial Lecture Series.