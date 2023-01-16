Abolish nepotism to open doors of power: Adv Ambedkar

Aurangabad: “There is nepotism across the country under the guise of democracy. 12 Balutedar and 18 Alutedar were suppressed under their nepotism. There is no prediction when the generalisation of power will take place, but, we can now generalise candidates for the elections. There is a need to abolish nepotism to open doors of power for ourselves,” said adv Balasaheb Ambedkar, the chief of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA).

He was speaking at a convention organised at Sant Sena Bhavan in Hudco N-12 on Monday by Sakal Nabhik Samaj.

Adv Sopanrao Shejval presided over the programme. Farooque Ahmed, Govind Dalvi, Somnath Salunke, Nagorao Pachan and others spoke. Amit Bhuigad, Ashok Hinge, Sachin Khaire and Shantaram Raut were the chief guests.

Adv Balasaheb Ambedkar said that they were stuck in a different situation today.

“Those who are elected because of nepotism, have to take care of their flatterers. For this, they do corruption through Government schemes. So, there is a need to make up your mind not to allow nepotism,” he said.

Adv Ambedkar alleged that some people are talking about changing Constitution to change the teachings of saints.

Sachin Gaikwad, Bunty Borde, Dnyaneshwar Taru, Vishnu Wakhre and others took efforts for the success of the event.