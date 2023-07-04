Absence of power disrupts city water supply

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The water supply in the city got disrupted for four long hours due to the absence of the power supply at the water lifting station in Jayakwadi, during midnight hours on Monday.

The 700-mm size manifold pipe at Pharola Water Treatment Plant got burst on Monday morning. The water supply officials of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) geared up and repaired the damage. It took 14 hours to accomplish the task by 9 pm. The lifting of water through the pumping station got started to an extent. In the meantime, there was a short circuit in the cable at the station at 1 am. Hence the power supply got disrupted and the water supply through 700 mm and 1400 mm pipelines got disrupted till early morning on Tuesday. The water supply was halted for four hours. As a result, the ESRs could not be filled up to their capacities.

It may be noted that water could be transported to the city at around 7 am. Hence the water supply officials had to exercise during the whole day to streamline the water distribution schedule. The areas which were 100 per cent affected were the old city, Cidco-Hudco, Garkheda, Shivajinagar, Bhausinghpura, the University area, Labour Colony etc.

Meanwhile, the citizens expressed their disappointment as they were unable to know about the water supply schedule. There were no updates even on the Jal Bell app developed by Smart City.