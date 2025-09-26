ABVP demands tuition, exam fee waiver

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The office-bearers of the city branch of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) demanded that a complete tuition and examination fees waiver should be given to students in view of heavy rainfall and flooding several districts of the State.

The students' organisation submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis through the District Collector of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for this. In the memorandum, it was stated that due to the excessive rainfall in the State, normal life was severely disrupted in several districts.

“Farmers, students and common citizens have suffered immense losses. Many villages have been flooded, causing destruction of homes, schools, colleges, crops and agricultural lands. There is a need for tuition and examination fee waivers for the students of the affected areas,” it was mentioned in the memorandum.

The other demands of ABVP included that compensation should be provided for the damages to flood-affected schools and colleges and benefits of the "Earn and Learn" scheme should reach as many students as possible.