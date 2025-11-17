ABVP objects to 75:25 formula in teachers' recruitment

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) demanded that the State Government to withdraw the new recruitment formula of teachers.

It may be noted that there is 50 per cent weightage for academic, teaching, and research credentials (ATR) and 50 per cent for interviews for the teachers' recruitment as norms of the University Grants Commission (UGC).

However, the State Government made a new 75:25 grading formula for teachers' recruitment in universities and colleges.

In a memorandum submitted to the joint director of Higher Education (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division), it was stated that educated candidates in rural areas, as well as students who have recently passed SET-NET or obtained a PhD, are less likely to be eligible for the selection process.

The ABVP delegation demanded that this formula be cancelled and the 50:50 formula approved by the UGC be immediately implemented. Mahanagar Mantir of ABVP Chinmay Mahale, Dr Deepak Tonpe, Ashish Anerao, Dimple Bhojwani, Dr Ashok Sarode and Dr Vaibhav Zakde were present.