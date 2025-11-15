ABVP stages ‘Bhik Dya’ agitation in Bamu

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Members of Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged ‘Bhik Dya’ agitation in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Friday for the implementation of the fee waiver decsision of the State Government.

It may be noted that the heavy rains hit different parts of the State last month, including Marathwada and caused huge losses to many farmers and citizens. In view of this, a group of students from the rain-affected areas of the region study within the university’s jurisdiction.

ABVP submitted a memorandum to all the district collectors of the region and the university administration, demanding an academic and examination fee waiver for the affected students.

The government announced a waiver of examination fees, yet it has not been implemented. Considering this, the ABVP organised a 'Bhik Dya' agitation from the Y-corner of Bamu to the main building.

ABVP Deogiri State Minister Vaibhavi Dhivre, Mahanagar Mantri Chinmay Mahale, Shriram Ude and others were present.