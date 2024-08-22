ABVP stages sit-in agitation over girl’s harassment

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Members of Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a sit-in agitation in front of the chamber of vice chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) of Dr Vijay Fulari on Thursday for two hours, demanding action an employing for harassing a girl student.

The ABVP alleged that an employee of the university harassed a female volunteer of the National Service Scheme (NSS) through the phone during a training camp. They also raised slogans against the VC, registrar and director of NSS in front of the administrative building. The ABVP members threatened to stage State-wide agitation if notice of the incident was not taken.

VC Dr Fulari, Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwade and registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar held discussions with the agitators in their chambers. Pradesh Mantri of ABVP Vaibhavi Dhivre and others were present.

Meanwhile, registrar Dr Amrutkar said that a girl had submitted a complaint which was forwarded to Vishakha Samiti after consulting with VC and other officers. Vishakha Samiti disposed of the case by recording statements of both sides. He said that the panel did not find any truth in the complaint. The girl was asked to approach Cyber

Police Station if she is not satisfied with the decision of the panel.

An association demanded that the employee be removed from the job. The complainant was called again before the panel. On receiving some evidence from the girl, the employee was removed from the job.

Allegation of soft corner for ABVP

The office-bearers of Republican Vidyarthi Sena (RVS) and Panthers Republican Vidyarthi Aghadi (PRVA) alleged that the university administration took a soft stand against ABVP activists who agitated in front of the VC chamber while Ambedkarite youth union members had to face police cases for raising students issues. Sachin Nikam from RVS and Gunaratna Sonawne from PRVA made these allegations through a press release.