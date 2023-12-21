ABVP to launch ‘Campus Chalo Abhiyan’

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Akhil Bhartiay Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) will implement ‘Campus Chalo Abhiyan’ in New Year.

Addressing a press conference, ABVP vice president Dr Yogita Patil said that a ‘Dipotsav’ would be celebrated on Pran Pratisthan of Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22.

The Amrut Mathosav Convention of ABVP was hosted in Delhi between December 7 and 10.

The resolutions were adopted for work to be done in the coming days.

Dr Yogita Patil said that students are ready to play their role positively at a time when the country is witnessing change. She said that the Parishad is working on the concept of Vikasit Bharat.

“The students' organisation is trying to bring changes in the different fields including Education and Environment. Also, the vacant posts should be filled at a fast pace,” she said.

Dr Yogita said that they would interact with youths through district conventions. ABVP Mahanagar president Dr Ramesh Jaibhaye, Mahanagar Mantri Rishikesh Kekan and others were present at the briefing.