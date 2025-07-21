AC recommends freezing admission in 80 PG colleges

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Now, it is certain that the admissions in 80 postgraduate colleges within the jurisdiction of DrTeachers getting 3 K-4 K monthly in some Sci colleges Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will be frozen as per the recommendations of Academic Council members. The colleges will not be able to admit the students for the academic year 2025-26.

Vice chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari chaired the AC meeting, which was held at Mahatma Phule Hall on Monday. Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwqade and registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar were on the dais. The deans of four faculties along with 40 AC members were present. The discussions were held on 26 subjects, including 15 supplementary, on the agenda.

It may be noted that there are 196 PG colleges at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed and Dharashiv which fall within the jurisdiction of the university. The university asked PG colleges not to resume the admission process until inspection is completed. The university sent committees to these colleges for the inspection. The panels submitted the report to Bamu administration last week only.

As per the norms, the institute should have qualified, approved full-time, infrastructure and facilities. The issue of PG colleges' report came up for discussions in the meeting. The members recommended that those colleges which have been given positive remarks should be given permission for admissions for the current academic year.

The colleges with the negative remarks will be allowed to present their side up to July 26. The AC suggested action against PG institutes which received negative remarks and failed to clear them after the hearing. According to sources, there are 40 per cent (80) PG colleges which received negative remarks in the inspection report. Talking to this newspaper, Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwade said that intake of PG institutes which received negative remarks would be frozen.

During the inspection, the committee members were shocked to find that teachers in some PG colleges are getting a monthly salary of Rs 3,000 to 4,000, which is less than a daily wage worker. Significantly, they teach subjects like Physics and Chemistry.