Academic audit of Bamu depts completed

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The academic audit of the different departments of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University was completed on Tuesday.

It may be noted that there is a provision for conducting academic audit of the departments in the Maharashtra Public Universities Act 2016. The administration called academicians and experts from out of the State. A total of six teams faculty-wise were formed.

The teams visited the 39 departments and completed the academic audit today. The audit of 13 departments of the Dharashiv sub-centre will also be done soon.

The administration has already completed the academic audit of the affiliated colleges last year while the inspection of the departments was pending for the past several years.

After taking charge, VC Dr Vijay Fulari gave preference to preparations for audit and NAAC accreditation. The deans and officers were appointed liaisoning officers to assist the teams.

According to sources, the teams submitted the audit report to the departments today itself. The department will be given grades on the basis of the report.