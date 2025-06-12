Academic Calendar to be implemented

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Vice-chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwaa University (Bamu) Dr Vijay Fulari has determined to implement the academic calendar for the academic 2025-26.

A meeting of the principals of the affiliated colleges, heads and professors of the departments will be hosted on June 16 and 17. The new academic year of the postgraduate department of the city and Dharashiv sub-centre will commence on June 16.

The university will conduct the meeting of department heads and professors at Mahatma Phule Auditorium at 11.30 am on the first day of the academic year. Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwade and registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar will grace the event. The online admission process for the 60 subjects will be implemented through ‘Samarth Portal on both campuses. The discussion will be held on online admissions and other subjects of the department.

Box

Over 400 principals registered

The academic year of the affiliated colleges will also start on June 16. A meeting of the principals of the colleges will be arranged at the main auditorium at 11 am on June 17. VC Dr Vijay Fulari will guide the participants. The academic section of the Bamu implemented an online registration process for the meeting. A total of 425 principals have registered so far. The discussions on the undergraduate admission process, examinations, results, youth festival and other plannings of the year. The PG and Academic Department have done the preparations for both meetings.