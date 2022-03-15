Academic Council approves uniformity in syllabus, exam pattern in colleges, varsity

Aurangabad, March 15:

A meeting of the Academic Council (AC) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) was held on Tuesday. The AC members approved the proposal to implement a uniform syllabus and examination pattern in the postgraduate courses of all the university departments and affiliated colleges.

Vice-Chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole chaired the meeting. D Uttam Ambhore, Dr Ratnadeep Deshmukh, Dr Walmik Sarwade from university departments pointed out that it would be in the interest of the university to maintain the policy of imparting academic flexibility to the departments as it can increase the points in NAAC accreditation.

The departments of the university have implemented a Choice Based Credit System to enhance the quality of education as per the policy of the University Grants Commission. So, academic flexibility was given to the departments in the year 2005. The autonomy was withdrawn by the AC in its meeting conducted on July 27, 2021. It was decided to implement a uniform syllabus and examination system for all university departments and affiliated colleges.