ACB traps two panchayat samiti staff in Bhokardhan

Bhokardhan:

The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested two contractual staff of Bhokardhan Panchayat Samiti (BPS) on charges of demanding bribes of Rs 7,000 and Rs 3,000 respectively.

The panel technical officer (PTO) Prashant Rameshwar Dahatonde and the computer operator (EGS) Satish Ramchandra Burange were arrested from the office campus on Monday.

It so happened that the construction of wells was underway after selection under Maharashtra State Employment Guarantee Scheme (MEGS) at Dawatpur in Bhokardan tehsil for supplying water to the villagers. The record of the work has to be done in the muster and then the process to release the bill takes over. Prashant and Satish demanded bribes from the applicant, but he was in no mood to grease their palms. Hence he contacted the Jalna ACB office and complained against the duo. Under the guidance of the ACB superintendent of police (SP) Sandeep Atole and additional SP Vishal Khambe, deputy SP Kiran Bidwe and a team comprising Shivaji Jamdhade and Krishna Dethe laid a trap on the campus of the BPS on July 17. Prashant demanded a bribe of Rs 9,000 to release the bill of Rs 1 lakh, but after negotiation, he accepted Rs 7,000 from the applicant, while Satish demanded Rs 3,000 for signing the final payment bill, but he did not accept the bribe money. Meanwhile, the ACB detained both of them as one of them accepted the money, while another hesitated to do it. The process to register the case against them is underway.