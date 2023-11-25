Accelerate 900mm water line project at all costs- Dr Karad

Dr Karad hold review meeting for the new water supply scheme

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : A 900 mm diameter water line is being laid at war footing from Jayakwadi to Nakshatrawadi, union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad has ordered to complete this work immediately so that water can be given to the city every two days from February 1 in any case.

Apart from this, he expressed his displeasure with the slow progress of the new water supply scheme and ordered to start levying fines if the contractor company does not speed up work.

Dr Karad held a meeting of Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC), GVPR and contractors on Friday at the office of Smart City. As the new water supply scheme of Rs 2740 crore is delayed, a 900 mm diameter water line is being put on war footing at a cost of Rs 200 crore. Karad reviewed both these plans. Municipal administrator G Sreekanth recently announced to provide water to the city every two days from February 1. Holding the same thread, Karad told the officials and contractors to speed up the work of the 900 mm diameter water line project at any cost.

Dr Karad expressed his displeasure over the work of the new water supply scheme and start levying fine on the contractor company for the delay. Also, 3 out of 11 overhead water tanks have been completed. He asked when the remaining works would be done. Former mayor Bapu Ghadmode, former corporator Mahesh Manwatkar, Shivaji Dandge and others were present.