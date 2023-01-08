Acceptance of Buddha’s name globally is pride for India

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

A grand procession was held to pay obeisance to the five-coloured Dhamma flag, the symbol of Buddhism on the occasion of World Dhamma Flat Day from the University Gate to the Dhammabhumi Buddhaleni area on Sunday. Upasaks and Upasikas participated in the rally chanting the sermons of ‘Buddham Sharnam Gachhami’ and shouting slogans of ‘Acceptance of Buddha’s name is a pride for India’.

The Dhamma flag was created in Srilanka and hence Bhantes from Srilanka including Bhante Palitha, Bhante Balgonda Kashyap, Bhante Shrinivasa and Bhikhu Sangha led the rally, which kicked off after performing the Buddha Vandana. Later, the statue of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar was garlanded at the University gate.

A hundred feet long Dhamma flag, the meditating statue of Lord Buddha in a decorated vehicle, a huge Dhamma chakra, and the replica of the Indian constitution attracted the attention of the people present. The rally concluded at Buddhaleni where a mass Vandana was performed.

Bhadant Nagsen Bodhi, Dr Pramod Duthade, Dr Shankar Ambhore, Dr Anil Pande, Vilas Jagtap, Daulatrao More, Dr Priyanand Agale, Indrakumar Jevarikar, Dr Avinash Sonawane, Sumedh Meshram, and others were present.

Avinash Kamble, Prabodhan Bansode, Gunratna Sonawane, Rahul Wadmare, Adv Hemant More and others took efforts for the success of the rally.

Organiser Sachin Nikam said that in order to have a common symbol of Buddhism across the world, a five-coloured Dhamma flag was designed in Srilanka by Anagarik Devmitra Dhammapal, Mahasthaveer Gunanand, G R D’silva and other in 1880. This event completed 143 years on Sunday and hence a rally was organised to commemorate it.