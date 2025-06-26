Access info on fertiliser stocks through dedicated blog

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

To ensure farmers have access to up-to-date information about fertiliser availability, the Department of Agriculture (DoA) has launched a dedicated blog. The blog provides tehsil-wise data on the availability of fertilisers at every agriculture service centre. Farmers can easily access this information on their mobile phones.

Since the information is provided free of cost, it is expected to curb malpractices like black marketing and unauthorised linking of fertilisers, ultimately benefiting farmers. District Collector Deelip Swami expressed confidence in this initiative’s positive impact.

The blog created by the department can be accessed at the following link:

https://adochhatrapatisambhajinagar.blogspot.com/p/box-sizing-border-box-margin-0-padding__24.html

It includes details on the availability of various types of subsidised fertilisers, listed in terms of the number of bags, across agriculture service centres in all nine tehsils of the district.

The blog is user-friendly and easy for farmers to navigate. The data is sourced from the Central Government’s IMFS (Integrated Fertilizer Management System) portal and is updated daily.