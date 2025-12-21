Access to satara-bound station delayed; work crawls ahead

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Passengers heading to Satara will have to wait longer. The South Central Railway had planned to start work on the Satara-direction station building in November, but access to the station remains closed. Construction is moving at a snail’s pace.

During an April review meeting on railway projects, officials had said the Satara-direction building would be the first to be constructed. While work has technically begun painting, fire safety arrangements, flooring, and other tasks the pace is slow, with completion expected in the next two to three months. Railway officials did not respond to requests for comments on the delay.

Nine months left to complete redevelopment?

The station’s full redevelopment began in October 2023 and was originally scheduled for 30 months, with a deadline of April 2026. One year has passed, and the timeline is now extended to September 2026. Construction on the front-side building has started, and demolition of the old structure is complete. Work on the new building at this site will begin shortly.

Platform still pending

The Satara-bound platform is yet to be built, raising doubts about completing the project on time. “Officials must ensure work keeps pace with the revised schedule,” said Anant Borkar, chairman of the Marathwada Railway Action Committee.

Photo Caption: Construction on the Satara-direction building is moving at a snail’s pace.