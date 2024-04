Accession ceremony of Acharya Devanandiji Maharaj held

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Devotees had gathered in large numbers to witness the 32nd Acharya accession ceremony of Acharya Devanandiji Maharaj. The programme was organized at Hirachand Kasliwal premises in Rajabazar on Sunday.

Acharya Vibhavsagarji Maharaj Sangh and Ganani Aryika Kulbhushanmati Mataji were specially present on this occasion. The Devanandi Gurubhakt family worshiped Acharyashri and performed Aarti. Acharya Vibhavsagarji Maharaj gave a congratulatory letter to Acharya Devanandi Maharaj on his installation as Acharya.

The Picchi was presented by Lalit Patni, president of Khandelwal Digambar Jain Panchayat. Ashok Ajmera, Praveen Lohade and other officials were present.