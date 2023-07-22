Accident claims life of teacher, leaves husband injured

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: An accident occurred on Saturday around 10 am, resulting in the death of a teacher and serious injuries to her husband. Jayshree Pawan Aglave (23), a teacher at Vijeta English School in Adul, was on her way to an examination in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar when tragedy struck.

According to police, Jayshree, accompanied by her husband Pawan Bhausaheb Aglave (28), who is also a teacher, was riding their two-wheeler (MH-20-BU-9050) from Pandhari-Pimpalgaon towards the city. As they reached the flyover in Pimpalgaon, a speeding truck from behind collided with their bike, causing them to fall.

Meanwhile, another vehicle crushed Jayshree during the accident. Nearby citizens rushed to their aid and immediately took the injured couple to the city hospital for medical attention. However, Jayshree died of injuries. Meanwhile, Pawan is currently receiving treatment for his severe injuries. A complaint has been filed in the Chikalthana police station, constable Babasaheb Misal is investigating the case.