Accountant lured by 'Like for Cash' offer, loses Rs 2.72 lakh

Cyber criminals transferred money in seven steps

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A youth was duped for Rs 2.72 lakhs by cyber frauds under the pretext of getting money for every like on a Youtube channel. At first, the criminals sent him Rs 150 and then duped him for Rs 2.72 lakhs. A case has been registered in the Begumpura police station.

According to police, Pankaj Bhalerao (33, Harsul ) is an assistant accountant in a private company in Chikalthana industrial estate. A few days ago he received a message from an unknown WhatsApp number saying ' Earn money by liking YouTube channels in spare time’.

After Bhalerao clicked on the link, the cybercriminals sent Rs 150. They convinced him to participate in the next task and get Rs 1200. Accordingly Bhalerao sent Rs 1000 and Rs 3000 respectively. The cyber criminals then convinced him to transfer Rs 2.72 lakhs in seven steps from his account. Seeing that he was being duped, he registered a complaint with the cyber police. But as the investigation did not move further, he registered a complaint in the Begampura police station. Police inspector Amrapali Tayde is conducting further investigation.