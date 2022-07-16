Accounts officer commits suicide
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 16, 2022 06:25 PM2022-07-16T18:25:02+5:302022-07-16T18:25:02+5:30
Aurangabad, July 16: An accounts officer in a private college at Beed Bypass Road committed suicide by hanging himself ...
An accounts officer in a private college at Beed Bypass Road committed suicide by hanging himself in Satara area. The incident came to the fore on Saturday morning. The deceased has been identified as Ramesh Bharatdas Vaishnav (Sankalp Park, Satara). The reason for suicide was not known. A case has been registered with Satara police station.