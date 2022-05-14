Accused arrested released in administrator’s attack case

Aurangabad, May 14:

City Chowk police on Friday night arrested accused Rahul Ingale on the charges of attacking Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) administrator Astik Kumar Pandey. He was produced before the court on Saturday and was released on bail.

Rahul Ingale and Yogesh Magare on Friday had gone to meet Pandey to give him memorandum to reduce the water tax and increase the hours of water supply. Ingale obstructed Pandey and tried to manhandle him. Based on the complaint lodged by security guard Sheknath Tandale, a case was registered with City Chowk police station and Ingale was arrested on Friday night.

He was produced before the court and court remanded him in the judicial custody. Ingale, later submitted a bail plea and the court accepted it, informed PI Ashok Giri.

Meanwhile, Ingale has also lodged a complaint with the City Chowk police station that administrator had made casteist remarks.