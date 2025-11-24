Accused attempts court escape in handcuffs, caught in rickshaw at Harsul T-Point

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Karbhari Ghusinge (45, Nidhona) tried to flee the court while in handcuffs on Monday evening. Police had arrested him earlier for repeatedly skipping hearings in a drug-related case. He was caught again during a traffic police check while traveling in a rickshaw to Harsul T-Point at around 6.30 pm.

In 2022, the State Excise Department carried out an anti-drug operation in Nidhona, Phulambri Taluka, which led to a case being filed at Phulambri police station. Karbhari was named in the charge sheet. Despite repeated notices, he failed to appear in court, prompting the issuance of an arrest warrant. On Monday, Phulambri police arrested him and produced him before the District and Sessions Court, accompanied by Inspector Sanjay Dilwale and other officers. Upon leaving the court, he tried to escape by jerking his hand away from the police.

Caught by traffic police

Following a recent attack on police by a rickshaw driver, traffic police intensified checks on rickshaw operators. During their inspection at Harsul T-Point, Assistant police inspector Dhone, Nagre, and their team spotted Karbhari in a rickshaw. When the driver noticed the handcuffs on him, he immediately alerted the traffic police. Acting on instructions from Deputy commissioner Sharmistha Gharge-Walawalkar and Assistant Commissioner Subhash Bhujang, Inspectors Avinash Aghav and Hareshwar Ghuge reached the scene and took Karbhari into custody. After interrogation, he was handed back to Phulambri police late at night for further action.