Accused fined for beating MSEDCL engineer

Vaijapur session court judge P P Muley imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on accused customer Arvind Salunke for beating Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) engineer, who had gone for the recovery of the outstanding electricity bill. The decision, in this case, came on Thursday, ten years after the incident.

The then junior engineer of Waluj Sub-station Praveen Jaybhaye on March 26, 2012, along with his colleagues had gone to collect outstanding electricity bills in Ranjangaon area. An electricity customer from this area Arvind Salunke had outstanding bills of Rs 65,770. Jaybhaye asked him to pay the bill and informed him that otherwise his electricity connection will be discontinued. Salunke then abused and beat Jaybhaye. A case of interference in government work was registered with Waluj MIDC police station. Public prosecutor B M Meher appeared for the prosecution.