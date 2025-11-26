Accused flees court premises with handcuffs on

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A man facing multiple criminal cases escaped from the district and sessions court while still wearing handcuffs, leading to a fresh offence being registered at the Vedantnagar police station.

The accused, Shyamlal Ghusinge of Nidhona, already had a 2019 theft case against him and was wanted in another case at the Fulambri police station for repeatedly ignoring court summons. Fulambri police arrested him on Monday and produced him before the court.

After the hearing, when police escorted him outside the court premises, Ghusinge suddenly pushed a constable and ran away with the handcuffs still on. Police later caught him in Harsul. Based on a complaint from constable Sanjay Dilwale, Vedantnagar police have registered a new case against him for escaping from custody.