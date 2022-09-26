Accused forcibly enters in house and attacks rape victim

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Sept 24:

Satara police have booked a man on the charges of raping his sister-in-law. The accused on September 20 forcibly entered her house and severely beat her and her parents threatening her to withdraw the rape complaint. A case was registered in this regard on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the victim has submitted a memorandum to commissioner of police demanding that the investigation of the case should be handed over to crime branch.

According to the complaint lodged by the victim, her brother-in-law raped her. When she complained about it to her husband and mother-in-law, they held her responsible. Hence, the victim lodged a complaint against her brother-in-law and her husband, who helped him with Satara police station on December 26, 2020. After the case was registered, her in-laws left Satara area and were living in Times Colony, Katkat Gate area. The victim was living in Satara area, They even tried to set her ablaze on March 8,2021.

On September 20, the accused forcibly entered her house and severely beat her, her son and parents. They then took her jewellery and cash and DVR of the CCTV, she mentioned in her complaint.

Now, she submitted a memorandum to CP demanding that the investigation of the case should be handed over to crime branch.

The accused have been granted bail on several terms and condition, but they breach them on several occasion, hence their bail should be canceled, she demanded in the memorandum.