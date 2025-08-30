Accused in Yashwant hotel murder case granted bail Santosh Peddi murder case in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court has granted bail to Nikhil Abasaheb Sambherav (resident of Anwa, Bhokardan), an accused in the sensational Yashwant Hotel murder case that had rocked the entire Marathwada region.

In this case, Nikhil Sambherav along with two others was booked under Sections 103(1), 109, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (BNS). The case was registered at Chikalthana Police Station after a brawl at Yashwant Hotel in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, shortly after midnight on December 5, 2024, led to the murder of a youth, Santosh Raju Peddi. The incident had received wide attention at both local and state levels.

According to the court’s observations, CCTV footage clearly shows that the applicant did not carry out the actual assault. The prime accused is someone else, and evidence indicates that Nikhil attempted to stop the quarrel. The court also noted that the applicant has no prior criminal record, and since the trial is likely to take time, it would be appropriate to grant him bail. The applicant was represented by Advocate Dr. Anagha Pedgaonkar.