Accused of murder of wife, son, gets 5 days PC

Aurangabad, June 3:

A man killed his wife and son on the suspicion that she had an extra marital affair and threw them in a well posing it to be suicide at Karkin in Paithan tehsil on May 30. The accused has been remanded in the police custody for five days on Thursday.

Accused Shahjanan Shah killed his wife Banobee Shah (30) and four years old son Altamash by hitting them on head with stone. Later, he threw them in a well to pose that they have committed suicide. The incident come to the fore on May 31. He was arrested from Buldhana district and he confessed of the murder. On Thursday, he was presented before the court and the court remanded him to PC for five days.