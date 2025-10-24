Ace Academy brightens up Diwali of flood victims

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Ace Academy, MIDC Chikalthana donated essential items to flood-affected families of Golegaon village, Khuldabad taluka, on the occasion of Diwali.

Packets of grocery, stationery, and clothes were donated to 30 families severely impacted by floods with an aim to provide relief to families whose farms, houses, and cattle were affected. The sarpanch, police patil, other dignitaries and all villagers highly appreciated the initiative.