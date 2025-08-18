Ace Academy celebrates Independence Day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: ACE Academy celebrated Independence Day with enthusiasm. Chief guest Aniruddh Patil and chairperson Adv Raj Devdhe unfurled the national flag. Parents and students were overwhelmed with Classes 1 to 4 students’ performances like patriotic songs, dance, and speech competition. The attraction of the events was Pre-Primary students and their parents fashion show ‘Vijayi Bhava.’

Vice-president of Mula Education Society Udayan Gadakh, director Dr Subhash Devadhe Patil, and principal Dr Ganesh Tarate appreciated the efforts taken by students and staff.

Students anchored the event. CCA head Pratap Kolte proposed a vote of thanks.